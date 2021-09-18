Cleveland police investigating 2 separate homicides from Friday night, Saturday morning

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two homicides that happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

East 121st Street homicide

The first incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Police were notified of multiple shots fired in the 12000 block of Kinsman Road by a ShotSpotter Alert, authorities said. Officers were then sent to the 3400 block of East 121st Street for a man shot. Police found a man down in a driveway when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

According to authorities, a resident told officers his vehicle overheated near East 121st Street and Kinsman Road. While pushing his vehicle from the area, the victim offered to help push while the resident steered the car.

When the two arrived in the 3400 block of East 121st Street, the resident said he heard gunfire, ducked and then ran in a house. Another person, who was in the house, came outside and found the victim down in the driveway.

Another nearby resident told police he had been watching TV when his home was struck by bullets. That person was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

West 28th Street homicide

The second incident happened near West 28th Street and Washington Avenue Saturday morning. Authorities said officers were dispatched to the location around 3:35 a.m. for a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in a bus shelter and no one else around. The man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

How you can help

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooters in both homicides. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-25-CRIME or Cleveland homicide detectives at 216-623-5464.

