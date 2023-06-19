Cleveland Police investigating 57-year-old man found dead outside with trauma to head

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man found dead outside of a building Saturday with head trauma, according to police.

Police responded to the 1700 block of W. 25th Street and found the man lying on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the man possibly attempted to climb a stack pipe on the building, fell and struck his head.

The identity of the man is unknown.

No further information has been provided. The incident is under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.