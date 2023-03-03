Cleveland Police investigating apparent race that resulted in fatal car crash

CLEVELAND — On March 1 around 2 p.m., a 2013 Bentley Continental and a red Honda Civic engaged in what appeared to be a race or chase that led to the Bentley crashing into a 2019 Jeep Wrangler ejecting and killing the passenger of the Jeep, according to police.

The Bentley and Civic were seen on video captured by the Ohio Department of Transportation traveling at high rates of speed on I-90, heading east.

During the possible race or chase, the Jeep was also traveling I-90 eastbound when the Bentley's right front corner hit the rear of the Jeep, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject the passenger. The Bentley struck the median before coming to a rest, police said.

According to police, the passenger of the Jeep, 22-year-old Samantha M. Nelson, was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where she was pronounced dead later that evening.

The driver of the Jeep fled on foot, police said.

The driver of the Bentley, a 58-year-old man, was taken to MetroHealth Hospital with multiple injuries.

The driver of the red Honda Civic, pictured above, did not stay on the scene. Investigators are asking the driver of the Honda to contact the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit.

Also, if anyone has information on the owner of the Honda, the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking that you contact them at 216-623-5290 or 216-623-3310.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.