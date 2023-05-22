Cleveland Police investigating deaths of 2 infants found in garbage can; 16-year-old mother taken to hospital

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deaths of two infants who were found in a garbage can over the weekend.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road on Saturday, May 20.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 16-year-old girl had given birth to the two children several days before they were found deceased in the garbage. Officers located the mother and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the case will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office for review.

No further information has been released.

