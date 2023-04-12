Cleveland police investigating homicide after 40-year-old man found dead near running SUV

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for information regarding a homicide after a 40-year-old man was found dead next to an idling SUV in the 4900 block of Anson Avenue on April 7 around 9 p.m.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Barkwill Avenue and Dolloff Avenue when they located the white SUV idling in an open field on Anson Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied and the victim was lying in a driveway near the SUV with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates that citizens reported seeing a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in the area followed by gunshots.

There have not been any arrests made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

