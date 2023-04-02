Cleveland Police investigating multiple armed robberies involving suspects impersonating officers

Cleveland Police are investigating several robberies involving suspects impersonating officers by displaying emergency-type lights on their cars, pulling victims over and robbing them at gunpoint.

There have been four incidents since March 7. In every instance, the suspect had a private, unmarked vehicle.

On March 7, a man was robbed at gunpoint after being pulled over by a vehicle displaying emergency-type lights. The vehicle was possibly a dark-colored Honda Accord. The incident took place near W. 45th Street.

On March 28, a man was robbed at gunpoint after being pulled over by a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee displaying emergency-type lights. The incident took place in the are of E. 152nd Street and Lakeshore Avenue.

On March 31, victims were robbed at gunpoint after being pulled over by a Volkswagen SUV displaying emergency-type lights. The incident took place in the 3200 block of W. 65th Street.

On April 1, victims were robbed at gunpoint after being pulled over by a Kia Sportage displaying emergency-type lights. The incident took place in the 3000 block of W. 48th Street.

News 5 spoke with Public Information Officer, Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police and she implored pedestrians to remain safe.

"If you are pulled over by an unmarked vehicle and you feel unsafe, you do have every right to go ahead and call 911. And our dispatchers would be able to tell you if that is Cleveland police that you're out with."

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 911. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).

