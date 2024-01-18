Cleveland Police involved in standoff in Slavic Village, 1 person shot

Cleveland Police were involved in a standoff early Thursday morning in Slavic Village near Spafford Road and Canton Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a 36-year-old man is in critical condition at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police said the standoff started after a man barricaded himself inside a building.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown but a News 5 photographer said there were a ton of casings outside the building.

I was able to work my way around the Cleveland standoff scene at Canton & Spafford. Evidence markers as high as #58. Strange lighting hanging from wires and a sign that reads, "Fair warning, today will be the end." EMS transported one with a gunshot wound. Working on more info pic.twitter.com/NmEc8xcgWX — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 18, 2024