Cleveland Police involved in standoff in Slavic Village, 1 person shot

Police were involved in a standoff in Slavic Village overnight.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 07:07:29-05

Cleveland Police were involved in a standoff early Thursday morning in Slavic Village near Spafford Road and Canton Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a 36-year-old man is in critical condition at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police said the standoff started after a man barricaded himself inside a building.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown but a News 5 photographer said there were a ton of casings outside the building.

