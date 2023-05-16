Cleveland Police kick off annual public awareness 'Click It or Ticket' seat belt campaign

CLEVELAND — Local law enforcement agencies will be using the power of social media to send a message of positive reinforcement as they try to get people to buckle up.

Tuesday, they teamed up to film a campaign video at Cleveland Browns Stadium in hopes of reaching people where they are with an impactful reminder to buckle up.

The annual campaign is an effort to have Ohio drivers increase the use of seat belts while driving. Cuyahoga County has the lowest seat belt rate in the state, at only 60%. That means 40% of drivers on the road are at risk of injury or death due to them not wearing a seatbelt.

In Cuyahoga County in 2022, 64.5% of the 82 fatal automobile crashes involved someone not wearing a seat belt. That's why police officers will strictly enforce seat belt use during the Click It or Ticket mobilization from May 22 to June 4. Research shows that increased enforcement is a powerful tool in getting drivers and passengers in the habit of wearing a seat belt

Sergeant Stephanie Murphy, with the Cleveland Division of Police Motorcycle Unit, said not only is it essential to be buckled up while driving but also not to be distracted.

"Oh, it's so very important. So when you're out there, and you're driving. Be mindful of loud music in your vehicle. Be mindful of any distractions on the cell phone, eating in your vehicle, anything that may take your eyes away from the road," Murphy said.

She also said to pay attention to your rearview and side mirrors.

"Because, of course, this is motorcycle season, and we have lots of motorcycles on the road, which some of them don't necessarily ride and respect the bike," Murphy said.

Drivers can expect increased enforcement of seat belts and other OVI-related related stops while on the road. Although local law enforcement will be out patrolling looking for offenders, they want to remind the public that this is meant to increase safety on the road for all.

"We want people to be safe. We're out there to inform you, educate you, and we are a kind and gentle unit," Murphy said.

