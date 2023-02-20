Cleveland Police looking for 2 stolen vehicles linked to possible abduction case

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a gray Hyundai Elantra and a blue Kia Sportage that may be connected to a possible abduction case.

According to authorities, officers responded to Anson Avenue and Dolloff Road Monday around 5:35 a.m. after a teenager was seen screaming and blowing a whistle.

CPD said the officers spoke with nearby witnesses and said the teen, who appeared to be 14 to 15 years old and dressed in a pink T-shirt and pink shorts, had been hanging out with the occupants of the Elantra and Kia earlier in the morning.

"At this time it is not confirmed that there was an abduction. Investigators are attempting to locate two stolen vehicles," CPD said.

The Hyundai's plate number is: JNN4395

The Kia's plate number is: QNJX18

Anyone with information about the vehicles is asked to call 911.

No further information was provided.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.