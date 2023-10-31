Cleveland Police looking for 4 suspects in connection to dozens of car break-ins

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have arrested one and are still looking for four suspects in connection to multiple car break-ins that took place in downtown Cleveland on Sunday.

Sunday morning, broken glass was the sight Rayes Kamal was shocked to see.

Rayes is from Kuwait; he came to Cleveland because he's a patient at the Cleveland Clinic and didn’t expect to see his rental car window shattered. He's not alone.

Hassan Mohamed Nour said he's lived in his building for three years, and having his car broken into wasn’t a worry until recently.

“I think the security is enough, but I don’t know how this happened,” said Nour.

Lenny, the owner of the apartment building where Hassan and Rayes are staying, said back in August, they had another slew of break-ins.

“Kids are having fun, they have tools, and they just break it,” said Lenny.

And Sunday, they came back. Surveillance video from Lenny’s building shows Sunday around 2 a.m. A white SUV pulls up, and multiple people get out and begin wandering the parking garage; then, you see them smashing a few windows, going through the car, and moving to the next.

Cleveland Police tell News 5 they are investigating dozens of break-ins in the downtown area around East 14th Street and Carnegie Avenue since Sunday. One of the suspects is in custody; when the 13-year-old male was arrested, he was found with a stolen gun that was taken from a vehicle they broke into earlier in the day.

Police have identified the car used for the crime spree, stating it was also stolen. Right now, four suspects are still at large. Until they are caught, Lenny worries about his tenants.

“It’s affecting our tenants, it's affecting our business. It’s becoming very hard to do business in Cleveland,” said Lenny.

Lenny plans to add more security to try and stop it from happening again.

“We are adding more security that’s more cost to us and affects our business.” Lenny continued, “We have no choice; the last couple of days, Safe Auto has been here fixing everyone's cars.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.