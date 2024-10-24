Cleveland police make new arrest in street takeovers

Cleveland police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection with the recent street takeovers that occurred across the city in September.

Authorities say the man was charged with the following:



Aggravated riot

Tampering with evidence

Disruption of public service

Obstruction of official nusiness

Failure to comply

Possession of criminal tools

According to Cleveland police, the man is believed to be an active promoter, organizer and participant in the street takeovers that took place on Sept. 29.

Police say they are encouraged by House Bill 56 to deter these illegal activities.

In June, News 5 spoke to Ohio Representative Phil Plummer about his plans to crack down on reckless driving.

Ohio Lawmaker pushing for bill to crackdown on street take overs, drifting and fleeing police

RELATED: Ohio lawmaker pushing for bill to crack down on street takeovers, drifting and fleeing police

Police say they have made several arrests of the most active participants in both takeovers that happened in September.

RELATED: 23-year-old woman arrested in connection to Cleveland street takeover