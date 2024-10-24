Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland police make new arrest in street takeovers

Screenshot 2024-10-24 162908.png
News 5
street takeovers
Screenshot 2024-10-24 162908.png
Posted
and last updated

Cleveland police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection with the recent street takeovers that occurred across the city in September.

Authorities say the man was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated riot
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Disruption of public service
  • Obstruction of official nusiness
  • Failure to comply
  • Possession of criminal tools

According to Cleveland police, the man is believed to be an active promoter, organizer and participant in the street takeovers that took place on Sept. 29.
Police say they are encouraged by House Bill 56 to deter these illegal activities.

In June, News 5 spoke to Ohio Representative Phil Plummer about his plans to crack down on reckless driving.

Ohio Lawmaker pushing for bill to crackdown on street take overs, drifting and fleeing police

RELATED: Ohio lawmaker pushing for bill to crack down on street takeovers, drifting and fleeing police

Police say they have made several arrests of the most active participants in both takeovers that happened in September.

RELATED: 23-year-old woman arrested in connection to Cleveland street takeover

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.