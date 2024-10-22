23-year-old woman arrested in connection to Cleveland street takeover

Cleveland police have made another arrest in connection to the recent street takeovers across the city.

A 23-year-old woman, who police believe was an active promoter and participant in the Sept. 29 street takeover, was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

She was arrested on two warrants of aggravated riot and possession of criminal tools, police said. A search warrant was conducted at her residence, resulting in the confiscation of a 2020 Infinity Q50, two firearms, a rifle and other items.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, a group took over Interstate 90. The group attacked a party bus that was taking people home after a night out downtown.

The driver of the bus said he came up on orange barrels blocking his path, and just ahead, there were about 100 people doing donuts and pouring gasoline to start fires.

He said the highway was gridlocked.

By the time police arrived, the driver was able to escape.

This is the fourth arrest in the recent street takeovers; one other person was previously arrested in connection to the Sept. 29 takeover, and two men were arrested earlier this month in connection to a Sept. 15 takeover.

