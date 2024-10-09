2nd arrest made in connection to recent street takeovers in Cleveland

Another arrest has been made in connection to the recent street takeovers in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Police arrested 20-year-old John Dietrich, who was allegedly involved in a Sept. 15 street takeover, police said.

Dietrich was arrested on an aggravated arson charge, police said.

On Sept. 15, police said people lit fires on West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue. An 18-year-old from Akron was also arrested earlier.

A video from the street takeover showed cars doing donuts in the middle of the road.

Car street takeover and a burning ring of fire

After an ambulance squeezes by, a guy continues dumping gasoline in a circle.

Then someone lights it up with two guys standing in the middle of the fire ring, recording all of it.

The fire is out by the time police and a fire truck roll up.

The car meets, and street takeovers throughout Cleveland have led to damage, shootings and chaos.

