Cleveland Police mid-year report shows a drop in crime halfway through 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — So far this year, Cleveland Police numbers show a notable drop in crime compared to this time last year.

Calls for service down by over 50% and just under 50% fewer guns were confiscated according to CPD’s recently released midyear report.

“This reflects the hard work of the men and women of the division of police,” said Cleveland Director of Public Safety Kerrie Howard. “There are some numbers that are lower, but it's lower because we have a lower staffing. The officers that we have here are extremely effective.”

It is no secret that Cleveland police is short over 280 officers right now.

Police shortage hitting City of Cleveland; retirements almost double the yearly number

Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they didn't achieve these numbers alone and pointed to its partnerships with the FBI, Ohio Highway State Patrol and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

“They kind of stepped away, I'm not quite sure why they stepped away, but now it's reinvigorated,” said Drummond. “They're coming in every time we've called, they have not said no, and they continue to assist us.”

The big picture here is that all of this impacts the community and News 5 has covered recent community meetings as residents have shared their safety concerns with Howard.

East side Clevelanders voice concerns with safety during meeting with council members

Myesha Watkins knows residents’ concerns very well, her organization Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance responds to all calls for violence in the community to prevent it from happening again.

“I think resident’s reaction [to the reported decrease in crime] would be that they are grateful for the information but they’re still fearful and don’t feel safe,” said Watkins.

“What we want to do is ensure the residents that we're doing everything we can to provide the best possible service,” said Drummond. “It's also important for the residents that are living in the city of Cleveland, the various neighborhoods, to get involved as much as they can, provide us information to fight crime.”

Watkins said that she notices city leadership’s work in the community but adds that CPD needs to continue partnering with grassroots groups so residents can really feel the impact of policing.

“I think [CPD’s efforts should be] just being consistent and showing up not just as a reaction to violence but as a preventative method in showing up into the community before crime happens and building those relationships,” said Watkins.

“We're not just looking at the enforcement,” said Howard. “It’s law enforcement, community engagement and providing activities for people to do. Those things are things that have to happen.”

Click here to view CPD's midyear report.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.