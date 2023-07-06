Cleveland Police need help to identify persons of interest in Jan. 24 fatal shooting at gas station

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the public for information that could reveal the identities of three persons of interest caught on camera in connection with the Jan. 24 homicide of 21-year-old Tysean James.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Quincy Gas Station in the 3900 block of Community College Avenue. James was in the parking lot with a group of other people when shots were fired in their direction. James was struck in the chest and transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said the three individuals pictured above are believed to have stolen a Kia earlier in the day of the shooting that was then used in the homicide. The three men are believed to visit the Cedar Estates area.

Anyone with information about the identities of the three individuals is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available.

