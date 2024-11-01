Cleveland police officer arrested for firing shot near Painesville Township school suspended without pay

CLEVELAND — The off-duty Cleveland police officer who was arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot in an elementary school parking lot in Painesville Township yesterday has been relieved of duty and suspended without pay, according to a statement issued by Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy A. Todd.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation into Sergeant Alexander Sinclair, said Todd, and the Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit "will monitor the process to stay informed on the outcome of the criminal investigation." His future with the force will be decided "pending the adjudication of the criminal charges."

Sinclair was once seen as a rising star within the Cleveland Division of Police, serving briefly as the department's spokesperson, a high-profile role. He has been on the force since April 2015 and currently serves in the Fifth District's Basic Patrol Section.

What happened?

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Sinclair after deputies say he fired a shot into a car window during a domestic dispute. A school resource officer was able to detain him after a struggle.

Two nearby schools went into lockdown as first responders swarmed the scene in response, shaking up parents who quickly came to take their children home.

