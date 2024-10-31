Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

1 detained after reports of shot fired at Painesville Township elementary school parking lot

No students involved, school was placed on lockdown, no threat to staff or students, says sheriff
painesville-school-shooting.jpg
News 5
Law enforcement at Riverview Elementary School
painesville-school-shooting.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a Painesville Township elementary school is under lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot.

Deputies responded to Riverview Elementary School on Thursday morning around 9:10 a.m.

According to deputies at the scene, the incident involved two individuals and no students.

All students and staff are safe, says the sheriff's office.

The Auburn Career Center was also locked down this morning.

The school is no longer under lockdown, and it will remain open as a normal school day, but parents with ID are welcome to pick up their kids.

A News 5 crew on the scene says some parents have begun to pick up their kids amid a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.