1 detained after reports of shot fired at Painesville Township elementary school parking lot

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a Painesville Township elementary school is under lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot.

Deputies responded to Riverview Elementary School on Thursday morning around 9:10 a.m.

According to deputies at the scene, the incident involved two individuals and no students.

All students and staff are safe, says the sheriff's office.

The Auburn Career Center was also locked down this morning.

The school is no longer under lockdown, and it will remain open as a normal school day, but parents with ID are welcome to pick up their kids.

A News 5 crew on the scene says some parents have begun to pick up their kids amid a large law enforcement presence.