Painesville Township SRO to receive national award for heroism following shooting

A Painesville Township school resource officer will be receiving a national heroism award from the One In Five Foundation For Kids after detaining an off-duty Cleveland police officer allegedly involved in a shooting.
Riverview Elementary School was under lockdown Thursday after Alexander Sinclair allegedly fired one shot at a car in the parking lot.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office called it a domestic dispute.
The nonprofit said the school resource officer was made aware of the incident, approached two vehicles that appeared to be involved and heard a single gunshot.
Sinclair was taken into custody.
The One in Five Foundation was created in response to a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.