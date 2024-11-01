Painesville Township SRO to receive national award for heroism following shooting

A Painesville Township school resource officer will be receiving a national heroism award from the One In Five Foundation For Kids after detaining an off-duty Cleveland police officer allegedly involved in a shooting.

Riverview Elementary School was under lockdown Thursday after Alexander Sinclair allegedly fired one shot at a car in the parking lot.

Cleveland police officer arrested for shot fired in Riverview elementary parking lot identified

The Lake County Sheriff's Office called it a domestic dispute.

The nonprofit said the school resource officer was made aware of the incident, approached two vehicles that appeared to be involved and heard a single gunshot.

Sinclair was taken into custody.

The One in Five Foundation was created in response to a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.