Cleveland police officer charged with falsification, dereliction of duty

CLEVELAND — A veteran Cleveland police officer has been placed on restricted duty and charged following allegations of misconduct relating to two criminal cases.

The officer, detective Charles McNeeley, 52, is charged with falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, McNeeley allegedly made false statements to prosecutors that allowed a suspect to avoid prosecution. He's also accused of closing a 2019 rape case despite having received DNA evidence that matched a suspect.

An investigation into McNeeley's alleged actions started in 2020. The Cleveland Police Internal Affairs Unit submitted its findings to the city prosecutor's office for consideration. A summons was issued based on the charges.

McNeeley was hired in 1998 and is assigned to the Homicide Unit. He was part of the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit when the allegations occurred.

McNeeley has been ordered to have no contact with the public while he is on restricted duty.

His arraignment is set for Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. in Cleveland Municipal Court.

