Cleveland police officer indicted on federal felony fraud charges

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland announced Thursday that officer Rorell Dickerson was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for federal fraud charges.

Dickerson has been suspended without pay, the city tweeted.

According to indictment, Dickerson is charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud and access device fraud.

The indictment alleges that from May 25, 2018 until present, Dickerson conspired with others to obtain credit and debit card numbers to purchase clothing, construction equipment, craft supplies and household appliances. Some of the purchases were made online and then picked up at a store. The purchases were then "sold or used for their own personal benefit."

Dickerson has a hearing set for Aug. 26 in federal court in Cleveland.

In an unrelated incident in February 2020, Dickerson was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court for doing a wheelie while riding a dirt bike in Cleveland.

He was charged with willful wanton disregard, for jeopardizing neighborhood safety, and with operating a dirt bike with a suspended license.

