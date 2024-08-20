Cleveland police looking for Mercedes-Benz driver that hit, killed little boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police continue to search for the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV that hit a 7-year-old boy while riding a skateboard Friday evening.

Cleveland police said the child, Amir Prewitt, was riding a skateboard outside Lakeshore Beach Apartments at about 7:20 p.m. when the driver hit him and then took off.

7-year-old boy dead after hit-skip; no arrests made

“He was just being a kid,” said the boy's mother, Rayshawn Maclin.

Police have confirmed the SUV had not been reported stolen but say all other details are part of their investigation.

“We were able to locate it utilizing our real-time cameras. We were able to track it down fairly quickly,” said Sgt. Freddy Diaz, Cleveland Police Department public information officer.

Diaz says that when officers found the SUV, it was empty.

“Unfortunately, it was unoccupied; it was parked. But we did process the vehicle. We towed the vehicle for processing for evidence,” Diaz added.

Police are reviewing camera footage and following leads. They are also sending a message to the driver:

“If you’re out there, if you’re listening, if you’re watching, turn yourself in. This child lost his life, and we’re going to find you and arrest you,” Diaz said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this hit-skip call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000.