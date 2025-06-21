Cleveland Police recruit dies after suffering medical emergency during agility test

A Cleveland Police recruit died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

On Friday, Cortez Smith of the Cleveland Police Academy Class #158 experienced a sudden medical emergency during the final physical agility test, police said.

Staff responded immediately and provided aid before Smith was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Upon arrival at the hospital, Smith's condition worsened, and he became unresponsive.

Smith was pronounced dead on Saturday, police said.

“We are all deeply affected by this incident,” Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said. “As we navigate this uncertain and emotional time, I ask that you keep Recruit Smith and his family in your thoughts. Please also offer your support to his fellow recruits and to one another.”