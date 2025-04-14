Cleveland Police release new video and image in hit-skip incident involving 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have released a new video, a new picture, and new information in connection to a hit skip that happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Cleveland police said an 11-year-old boy was with his dad in a crosswalk, crossing the street at East 9th Street and Bolivar Road. That's when police said a motorcyclist went through a red light and ignored a traffic controller’s commands to stop and hit the young boy.

Cleveland Police searching for motorcyclist who allegedly struck 11-year-old boy

“My understanding is he had serious injuries to his legs, he is in the hospital being treated at this time, but I believe he will be OK,” said Sgt. Freddy Diaz, Cleveland Police Department.

Cleveland Police started searching for the motorcyclist allegedly involved in the hit-skip shortly after it happened. Now, police released a new video. Police said the first motorcyclist in the video is the driver who allegedly hit the young boy. Police also said that there is a second motorcyclist who police believe is a witness to what happened.

In the still picture just released, the rider that is clearly seen, police said is the witness. The suspected hit-skip driver, police said, is on the motorcycle in the front.

“We have a young, 11-year-old that was innocent, walking across the street following the law and is struck by someone driving carelessly. So it’s important for people who see this if you know something give us a call,” added Diaz.

Anyone with information about the hit-skip, the identity of the driver, or the witness is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-3310.