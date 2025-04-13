Watch Now
Cleveland Police searching for motorcyclist who allegedly struck 11-year-old boy

Cleveland Police are searching for a motorcyclist who was allegedly involved in a hit-skip Saturday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was crossing the street with his father at E. 9th Street and Bolivar Road when he was struck by the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist ran a red light and ignored a traffic controller's signals before striking the child and fleeing the scene, police said.

The status of the child is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the hit-skip or the identity of the driver is asked to contact Cleveland Police's Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-3310.

