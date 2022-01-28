CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has released surveillance footage of two individuals caught on camera who may be connected to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man last year.

The shooting happened on Aug. 13, 2021 in the 15900 block of Huntmere Avenue.

According to police, two unknown men walked up to a car where the victim, Marquez Swanson, was sitting and then fired into it. The men ran off and Swanson drove to the 500 block of East 152nd Street where he crashed into a semitrailer. EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who recognizes the two individuals in the video below is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

Cleveland police release video of 2 persons of interest in August 2021 homicide case

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-Crime. Tips can be anonymous and a reward may be available.

