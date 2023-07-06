Cleveland Police search for driver of hit-skip crash that left 41-year-old woman dead

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 41-year-old woman early Wednesday morning and then fled the scene.

According to police, the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. when a tan or gold SUV struck the woman, who was standing in the left lane, as it was heading north on East 55th Street. Police didn't provide a specific location on East 55th Street where the crash occurred.

The vehicle was captured on camera as it traveled through the city. The vehicle has damage to its front grill and hood.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295 or Det. Moten at 216-623-5290. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Tips can be anonymous.

