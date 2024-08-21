Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police asking for public's help identifying person of interest related to fatal hit-skip of 7-year-old

Police have not said how this individual is related to the case
Untitled design (1).png
Cleveland Police Department
Person of interest
Untitled design (1).png
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" in the hit-skip that killed 7-year-old Amir Prewitt.

Authorities released this photo.

fatal_hit-skip_2024-240840.jpg
person of interest

Police did not specify whether the individual is a witness or suspect or how he is related to the investigation.

On Friday evening, 7-year-old Prewitt was killed in a hit-skip in Cleveland. The vehicle allegedly involved was located Saturday afternoon unoccupied, according to Cleveland Police.

Cleveland police continue to search for the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV that hit a 7-year-old boy while riding a skateboard last Friday.

Cleveland police looking for Mercedes-Benz driver that hit, killed little boy

RELATED: Cleveland police looking for Mercedes-Benz driver that hit, killed little boy

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!