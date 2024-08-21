Police asking for public's help identifying person of interest related to fatal hit-skip of 7-year-old

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" in the hit-skip that killed 7-year-old Amir Prewitt.

Authorities released this photo.

Cleveland Police Department person of interest

Police did not specify whether the individual is a witness or suspect or how he is related to the investigation.

On Friday evening, 7-year-old Prewitt was killed in a hit-skip in Cleveland. The vehicle allegedly involved was located Saturday afternoon unoccupied, according to Cleveland Police.

Cleveland police continue to search for the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV that hit a 7-year-old boy while riding a skateboard last Friday.

Cleveland police looking for Mercedes-Benz driver that hit, killed little boy

