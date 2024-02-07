Cleveland Police searching for 3 individuals involved in January gas station homicide

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying three people who they say were involved in a homicide last month.

On Jan. 17, the three suspects met with a 32-year-old man at a Sunoco Gas Station in the 3300 block of East 93rd Street to "conduct a deal," police said.

During the deal, police said that the man, later identified as Tyrone Hipps Jr., was shot and killed.

"In an effort to bring justice to the victim and closure to their family, the Cleveland Division of Police's homicide unit is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone that can identify these individuals to come forward. Any details, regardless of how small they may seem, could be crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspects," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police's homicide unit at 216-623-5464.