Cleveland Police searching for vehicle involved in possible kidnapping

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a kidnapping near East 166th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, a caller witnessed two boys who were possibly in their mid-teens, one of whom appeared to be armed and pointing a gun at another teen, police said. The caller stated that the teen appeared to have been taken into a black Jeep Cherokee SRT against his will.

The two alleged kidnappers were seen wearing dark clothing and the victim was wearing a red hoodie, police said.

The Jeep appeared to have a broken sunroof and police said it may have been recently stolen. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on St. Clair Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

