Cleveland police searching for young Black female involved in possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND — According to the Cleveland Police, they are investigating a call for a possible kidnapping that occurred Sunday around noon.

A caller specified that a male grabbed a young Black female appearing to be around 13 years old and forced her into a green Honda, according to police.

The incident occurred on E. 125th Street and Arlington Avenue and the Honda was seen going in the direction of Lakeview Avenue.

The driver was identified as a Black male with braids with blonde tips. The young woman was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and pink Ugg boots, said police.

Officers are in the area investigating and attempting to locate any possible video associated with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

