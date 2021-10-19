Cleveland police seeking help identifying male wanted in connection to 2017 robbery, sexual assault case

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male wanted in an aggravated robbery and sexual assault investigation.

The incident happened on May 25, 2017.

Police said at approximately 1 a.m., a female exited the bus and was walking in the area of the 3200 block of East 146th Street when she was followed by two young males.

The Cleveland Division of Police. Cleveland Division of Police seeking info on identity of male allegedly connected to 2017 sexual assault and robbery case.

The Cleveland Division of Police. Cleveland Division of Police seeking info on identity of male allegedly connected to 2017 sexual assault and robbery case.

She was robbed at gunpoint. After the robbery, one of the males sexually assaulted the female.

A spokesperson for the division said no arrests were ever made in this case and prior requests out to the public have not resulted in any leads.

Anyone with information on the identity of the male in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A $5,000 cash reward may be available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.