Cleveland Police: Woman runs over father of her children early Sunday morning, killing him

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 34-year-old woman allegedly ran over the father of her children and crashed a car into a home on the city's East Side.

According to authorities, it happened early Sunday, around 3:20 a.m., in the 3900 block of East 155th Street.

Officers responded to the location for a man hit by a car and pinned underneath it. Cleveland firefighters lifted the car off the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 35-year-old Jamale Thompson of Cleveland.

Police didn't provide any details on how the crash occurred.

The woman's name hasn't been released as she has not been charged.

The matter has been referred to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to determine the next steps and possible charges.

No further information was released.

