Cleveland Police working to identify abandoned infant

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an abandoned infant.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, an approximately 3-month-old infant was brought into the Fifth District station after the baby was found in front of a residence in the 900 block of Wayside Avenue, police said.

EMS responded to the Fifth District station and transported the infant to the hospital, where the infant was found to be in good health with no signs of injury or abuse, police said.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services will maintain custody of the infant while the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information on the infant or the parents is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5017.