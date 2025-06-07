Cleveland Pride kicks off celebration and protest

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Pride returned Saturday for its 10th year with energy, bringing together thousands in a powerful celebration of identity, community and resistance.

The annual march through downtown wasn’t just a show of color and joy. It was also a call to action.

Elizabeth Katavich was one of several leading chants with a megaphone, her voice ringing out above the crowd.

“What do we want? Queer liberation! When do we want it? Now!” Katavich said.

It marked the first time in years that chants were part of the official Pride march in Cleveland, turning the event into more than just a walk.

“Given the current political climate, given what we are facing with the current administration on the state level, we figured this is the best year to have a very strong united front,” Katavich said.

Throughout the day, marchers repeated powerful refrains:

“We’re here, we’re queer. We will not live in fear.”

The chants also drowned out several small groups of protestors who gathered along the route.

Despite that opposition, those marching remained steadfast and focused.

“Our goal is to always be louder,” Katavich said.

For many, Pride was about more than protest; it was about joy, visibility, and being surrounded by a community that embraces them exactly as they are.

“Because when you have joy, you have hope. And hope is what keeps propelling the movement forward,” said Gulnar Feerasta, managing director at the LGBTQ Community Center.

Cleveland Pride continues to grow each year, and this one, in particular, reminded many that even in the face of hate, joy can be a radical act.

“We just don’t got time for that. We just don’t got time for the hate today,” one participant said.