Cleveland Public Library Foundation hosting Black, White & REaD Celebration to support vital programming

CLEVELAND — Libraries are much more than a place to pick up a good read, and the Cleveland Public Library Foundation is hosting a big party this Friday to raise funds to boost literacy and community programming.

The Black, White & REaD Celebration is Friday, Oct. 25, at the Cleveland Public Library- Louis Stokes Wing at 525 Superior Ave. E., from 6 to 10 p.m.

Dr. Shenise Johnson-Thomas, the chief of external relations and development at the Cleveland Public Library, said libraries level the playing field and give people of all backgrounds an opportunity to learn and grow their skill sets.

“We are one of the last democratic institutions that no matter what you look like, how tall you are, what your credentials are, you can come in our doors and remain curious, and it's all done by taxpayer dollars,” Johnson-Thomas said. “But many people don't know that the programmatic work that we do is not tax dollars. It comes from our endowment or philanthropic work that we're leading. And so, if anything, I wanted people to know is that their support matters, and you can come and have a good time and contribute to one of the oldest institutions in the city of Cleveland."

The celebration will include music and dancing, interactive exhibits, LIVE comedy, a silent auction and a book signing with local authors.

“If you go into our libraries even today we actually mirror the community that we serve within, and they're not cookie cutter… if you're in Hough, if you're on the west side on Lorain (Avenue), we're going to make sure that we're being impactful and we're paying attention to the actual needs of that particular community,” said LaRese Purnell, board chairman of the Cleveland Public Library Foundation. “Beyond just partying with a purpose, is that we continue to be able to provide access through education, arts, digital resources to all Clevelanders which we all know that's crucial to community development. And it allows us also to make sure that we're meeting the ever evolving needs of our community through these fundraising efforts.”

Tickets are $225 and include valet parking, heavy hor d’oeuvres, an open bar and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased online through the Cleveland Public Library and Cleveland Public Library Foundation websites.