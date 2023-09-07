Cleveland Public Library partners with local barbershops for Barbershop Books Program

The Cleveland Public Library is partnering with local barber shops and salons to provide books to children.

The Barbershop Books Program allows those who get a haircut from participating barbershops and salons to receive a book.

One barbershop involved is Solar Mobile Studio, which is owned by Dub the Artisan.

Dub said an important part of this initiative is the relationship between the barber and the client.

“There’s a bond between who sits in the chair and who stands behind it,” Dub said. “It most definitely has to be because in order for a kid to receive information, you have to have some kind of bond with him, right?”

So far, 11 shops in Cleveland have signed up to be a part of the initiative.

“You’re talking about your day; you’re talking about your grades, what you learned in school, why not talk about your favorite book?” Dub said.

