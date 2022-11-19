Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Public Power mechanical issue in Cleveland causes power outage, repairmen burned during repair

The incident happened at State Road and Leopold Avenue
Cleveland Public Power
File image
Cleveland Public Power
Cleveland Public Power
Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 12:10:29-05

CLEVELAND — Early Saturday morning, disconnect switches at State Road and Leopold Avenue in Cleveland melted causing a power outage for an unknown number of Cleveland Public Power residents.

Repair crews arrived to fix the problem when one of the repairmen received third-degree burns and was transported to MetroHealth Hospital's burn unit. His condition is unknown.

Additional crews were called in from other districts to repair the problem. As of noon Saturday, the power has been restored.

News 5 will provide further information as it becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.