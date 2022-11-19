Cleveland Public Power mechanical issue in Cleveland causes power outage, repairmen burned during repair

CLEVELAND — Early Saturday morning, disconnect switches at State Road and Leopold Avenue in Cleveland melted causing a power outage for an unknown number of Cleveland Public Power residents.

Repair crews arrived to fix the problem when one of the repairmen received third-degree burns and was transported to MetroHealth Hospital's burn unit. His condition is unknown.

Additional crews were called in from other districts to repair the problem. As of noon Saturday, the power has been restored.

News 5 will provide further information as it becomes available.

