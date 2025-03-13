Cleveland resettlement agency forced to layoff staff amid federal funding freezes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For years, Northeast Ohio has been home to hundreds of refugees seeking asylum. However, with sudden federal funding freezes, resettlement organizations are being forced to lay off staff. The only thing helping them continue their work is support from the community, donations and volunteers.

Bob Kloos has always been passionate about helping refugees, and so has Darlene Davis.

For nine years, through the Church of Saint Peter, the two have assisted the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) in whatever way they could, from donations to transportation and even sponsoring families.

“They're in crisis. They're panicking. They are grateful for anything that they get,” Darelene said describing the refugees she’s worked with.

But now, volunteer work is more crucial than ever, as USCRI faces funding cuts and a reduction in staff.

“There's still plenty of work to be done, but just a lot less hands to do it,” said Darren Hamm, the senior director of field offices for USCRI.

USCRI’s work has been impacted by a number of factors: a halt on all new resettlements, a stop-work order, and a funding freeze.

While Ohio Senator Bernie Marino argues those funds should be reallocated from foreign affairs to address national issues.

"We're looking at prioritizing strengthening Medicaid, strengthening Medicare, preserving social security, making certain that we make housing affordable for the people that need it,” Mareno continued, “No more sending hundreds of billions of dollars to foreign countries when we need to take care of our own citizens.”

The federal changes have forced Hamm to lay off many of his staff.

“We’ve lost about 35 to 40% of our teams nationally. Locally, we’re at about 35%,” said Hamm.

Since December, they haven’t received any federal dollars, which make up about 90% of their funding. Despite this, the community has stepped up to help.

“Every day [we] have somebody walk in with a $20 check or a $2,000 check, which goes directly to clients. We're not going to count on that money to sustain our staff,’ said Hamm.

Donations and volunteers like Darlene and Bob have helped USCRI continue serving the 1,000 refugees who depend on them for support in Northeast Ohio.

“Bob gets a van and drives clients around when there's no food on the table or in the cabinets, Darlene can pick them up and go grocery shopping,” said Hamm.

“What was promised was at least 90 days of assistance to help them land, and now you say you're on your own. That's not what you do to your neighbor. And these are, these are our neighbors,” said Bob.

Though USCRI is uncertain how long they can sustain their work, with the help of the community, they are determined to keep going.

“We will continue to do this, despite the challenges and obstacles that we're going to face moving forward in this administration,” said Darlene.

For more information on USCRI click here.