Cleveland resident fatally shoots alleged burglar who lived in home above her

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Cleveland during a burglary attempt, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

It happened around 9:35 a.m. in the 400 block of East 148th Street.

Police say a 22-year-old female shot the man in the head when he tried to break into her downstairs residence. The alleged burglar was later identified as the building's upstairs resident. His name has not been released.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter remains under investigation.

