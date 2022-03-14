Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

CLEVELAND — Monday marks the start of Cleveland Restaurant Week, when customers can try out different spots for just $36/person for a three course meal.

This Cleveland Independents initiative comes at a turning point for restaurants, with pandemic problems hopefully in their rear view mirror as more people head out for dining.

Participating restaurants include:

Astoria Cafe & Market

Batuqui on the Falls

Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil

Bell & Flower

Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern

Bruno's Ristorante

Cut 151 Supper Club

Don's Lighthouse

Don's Pomeroy House

Edwin's Restaurant

Fahrenheit

Felice Urban Cafe

Great Scott Tavern

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake

L'Albatros Brasserie

Lago East Bank

Luxe Kitchen and Lounge

Mallorca Restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled - Akron

Melt Bar and Grilled - Independence

Melt Bar and Grilled - Lakewood

Melt Bar and Grilled - Mentor

One Eleven Bistro

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Parallax Restaurant and Lounge

Pier W

Primo African Quisine

Rood Food & Pie

Taste

The Woods

Thyme2

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

To view each restaurant's specific menu for Cleveland Restaurant Week and learn more, click here .

Raj Singh owns Taste in Cleveland Heights, and said he’s excited for this upcoming spotlight, after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.

Singh said he considers himself lucky because with the help of an SBA loan, he never had to reduce his hours, lay off his staff, or close completely like some restaurants.

“I had confidence because I knew this wasn’t going to last forever but I was lucky to support my staff and myself,” he said.

John Barker serves as President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, and said that despite the promising signs over the past several weeks, he’s still hoping for more federal support to help protect restaurants as their recovery is far from over.

“They’re still sitting on all this debt and all these bills,” Barker said. “If you walk into a restaurant on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday, you say ‘wow they're busy and everything is good.’ It’s just not true. If you go back on Monday or Tuesday, a lot of them are closed.”

Data from the National Restaurant Association earlier this year shows 74% of restaurants say they are less profitable now than before the pandemic due to fewer customers, soaring inflation on food, supplies and wages, and a shortage of employees.

With Cleveland Restaurant Week slated to kick off, hopes are that it provides a boost to help offset some of those ongoing issues.

Cleveland Restaurant Week runs from March 14 through March 25.