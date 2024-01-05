Cleveland Scene acquired by owner of Cleveland Magazine

Your favorite alt-weekly has a new owner.

Cleveland Scene has been acquired by Great Lakes Publishing, the owner of Cleveland Magazine.

“Cleveland Scene is long known for insightful reporting, arts and entertainment coverage, food news, unique events, and for breaking important local news stories. This move aligns with our mission to provide compelling content that resonates with everyone in our local community. We are thrilled to welcome Cleveland Scene, while keeping it distinct and authentic,” said Lute Harmon, Jr., president of Great Lakes Publishing.

Cleveland Scene will continue with its weekly print editions as well as remain an online source for all things going on in Cleveland.

“I'm incredibly and genuinely excited about the future of Scene. Great Lakes Publishing is an amazing steward and champion of local journalism in Northeast Ohio, and, while giving us further resources, wants Scene to be Scene. And for that we're grateful,” said Cleveland Scene Editor-in Chief Vince Grzegorek. “The paper has an amazing legacy -- not only as a vital part of Cleveland's fabric but also as the oldest operating altweekly in America, now entering our 55th year at a time when papers are closing around the country at an alarming rate. But we are always focused on today and tomorrow, the stories that matter to Clevelanders right now. I and our immensely talented staff look forward to continuing to tell those stories far into the future with the support of committed local ownership.”

Some news. The short version is Scene will remain Scene https://t.co/bDfo6PLKvt — Vince Grzegorek (@vincethepolack) January 5, 2024

The acquisition goes into effect Friday.