Cleveland sinkhole nearly swallows woman's SUV

A sinkhole gave a Cleveland motorist quite the scare Thursday afternoon when it nearly swallowed a car.

It happened near West 128th Street and Belden Avenue in the city's Jefferson neighborhood.

The driver told News 5 that she was in a familiar area and her day was smooth sailing—until it wasn't when the road beneath her caved in.

The woman said she was driving through the intersection when she thought she hit a pothole. She got out of the car and saw what was happening and couldn't believe what she was seeing. The hole, which was between five and 10 feet deep, quickly started filling with water.

A tow truck driver was called in and, after some maneuvering, was able to pull the woman's car out of the hole.

The Cleveland Water Department is working to repair the hole, but for now, the area is blocked off. Some residents nearby also don't have water.

Thankfully, no one was injured by the sinkhole. As far as the car goes, it's unclear how much damage it sustained by its quick dip.

We've reached out to the City of Cleveland for more information.

This is the second sinkhole in Cleveland this week.

