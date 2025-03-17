Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade: Road closures and parking restrictions

CLEVELAND — The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is one of the city's biggest events.

The parade steps off at 1:04 p.m. on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street. It will head southwest and end at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Parking restrictions and road closures go into effect at 9 a.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed:



Superior Avenue from E. 25th Street to Public Square.

Euclid Avenue from E. 9th Street to Public Square.

Ontario Street from W. St. Clair Avenue to Prospect Avenue.

Public Square.

Cleveland police are advising drivers to pay attention to all of the parking signs. Do not double park or park in driveways, private parking lots, in front of water hydrants or on a parade route. If you do, your car may get towed or you will receive a citation.

Several parking garages will be open including the Gateway East Garage and the Willard Garage.

If you want to avoid the hassle of driving, the RTA offers a $5 all-day pass.