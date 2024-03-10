Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland St. Patrick's Day run returns to spread the "luck of the Irish" through the streets

The 5K race course runs through some of Cleveland's most popular areas
The 6th annual Jameson Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Race will spread the luck of the Irish through the streets of Cleveland on St. Patrick's Day.
Jameson St. Patrick's Day Run
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 12:20:24-04

CLEVELAND — The 6th annual Jameson Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Race will spread the luck of the Irish through the streets of Cleveland on St. Patrick's Day. This is a fun and festive race some of the Northeast Ohio running community looks forward to.

In 2019, the race set a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most participants wearing a kilt in a running race, with 2,040 runners. Still, the race holds the title.

The run benefits the Irish American Charitable Foundation, which supports and provides start-up funds to promote and develop cultural and educational activities of Irish American organizations in Northeast Ohio.

The run is partnered with some West 6th Street businesses, Dive Bar, Velvet Dog, The Ivy, and Barley House.

Participants get a Jameson kilt, a medal, a drink ticket good for a shot Jameson (21 and up), photographs, refreshments and more. We also have a supply of Jameson winter hats to give out, along with other swag items. Many runners will dress in the best Irish outfits, so we have a costume contest with prizes to give out as well.

You can register here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through