Cleveland St. Patrick's Day run returns to spread the "luck of the Irish" through the streets

CLEVELAND — The 6th annual Jameson Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Race will spread the luck of the Irish through the streets of Cleveland on St. Patrick's Day. This is a fun and festive race some of the Northeast Ohio running community looks forward to.

In 2019, the race set a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most participants wearing a kilt in a running race, with 2,040 runners. Still, the race holds the title.

The run benefits the Irish American Charitable Foundation, which supports and provides start-up funds to promote and develop cultural and educational activities of Irish American organizations in Northeast Ohio.

The run is partnered with some West 6th Street businesses, Dive Bar, Velvet Dog, The Ivy, and Barley House.

Participants get a Jameson kilt, a medal, a drink ticket good for a shot Jameson (21 and up), photographs, refreshments and more. We also have a supply of Jameson winter hats to give out, along with other swag items. Many runners will dress in the best Irish outfits, so we have a costume contest with prizes to give out as well.

You can register here.