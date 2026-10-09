Cleveland State University announces $0 tuition for qualified Ohio students

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University made a big announcement Friday — and it's once CSU's president is calling a red-letter day to the impact the new Cleveland State Commitment could have on students and families.

“Any graduating Ohio student, high school student, with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and a family adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less, will have a guarantee from Cleveland State University of free tuition for eight consecutive semesters, or a full four-year college degree,” said Dr. Laura Bloomberg, president of CSU.

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The university said it’ll cover any tuition remaining after federal and state grants and scholarships are applied, and students determine eligibility by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Bloomberg said CSU will be a national leader in creating economic and social mobility for Ohioans who want a college degree.

A few families and students who were surprised early with news of the Cleveland State Commitment were at Friday’s event, including one mother named Erin.

“This means so much to us,” she said.

She talked about the financial pressures she and her husband overcame to get their college degrees, pay off their student loans and their drive to save and help their children afford college.

“But the reality is we don’t have enough saved to cover that tuition,” she said. “We have a junior in college we’re already taking out student loans to get him through the next year and a half. So, to get that call last week that Joe has the opportunity to have tuition here just takes such a burden and stress off of us.”

Upcoming spring 2027 John Hay High School graduate, Lashadd Thompson, 17, said he couldn’t believe it when he got the call, and said he and his mom, Aaliyah, couldn’t be happier.

“When I got the call, I wasn’t going to pick up because it was a random number, but I happened to pick up and it was some really good news,” Lashadd said.

The Cleveland State Commitment covers tuition. It does not cover housing, meals, books, transportation or program-specific fees.

The university says it’s funded through existing sources and philanthropic funds.

They said about 73% of Ohio households earn $125,000 or less, and this is designed to reach families in the middle — earning $75,000 to $125,000 — who often receive little federal or state grant aid but still struggle to afford tuition. CSU officials said that’s what sets their tuition-free guarantee apart from others.

They told me they’re prepared to take all who qualify and apply.

Baiju Shah, the president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, said it’s not just students and families who will benefit from the Cleveland State Commitment but also businesses in the region.

“My peers around the country are green with envy,” Shah said.

He said that in his role of speaking with CEOs and business leaders daily, the one challenge he and his team consistently hear is a need for more talent to grow faster here.

“Businesses need college graduates to grow,” he said. “At a time when the value of higher education is being questioned, I can assure you that graduates are in high demand and are essential to our future.”

Cleveland State University is a public research institution with more than 13,000 students studying more than 175 academic programs.