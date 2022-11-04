Cleveland State University awarded over $383,000 for research by National Science Foundation

CLEVELAND — The National Science Foundation is awarding a $383,000 grant to Cleveland State University to boost its research of thermodynamic principles, announced U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, from Ohio.

“Scientific research is critical for creating jobs and improving our economy,” said Brown. “We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent.”

Brown has co-sponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to build a program that supports higher education institutions for up to two years to retain talent due to market disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.