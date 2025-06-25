Cleveland State's Fenn Tower receives $5 million tax credit for rehabilitation project

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State's Fenn Tower, along with 16 other buildings in Northeast Ohio, has been awarded a tax credit for its rehabilitation project as part of the 34th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program.

Fenn Tower will receive $5 million toward an over-$50 million project, according to the Ohio Department of Development. The rehabilitation project will turn the building into updated student housing while maintaining its historic character, the state said.

Fenn Tower was built as the National Town and Country Club in the early 1930s, serving as a private club with ballrooms, club activities and bedrooms. The club closed its doors in 1937.

Fenn College later acquired the building and transformed it into classrooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, gyms and more. Fenn College became Cleveland State University in the 1960s.