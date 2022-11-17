Cleveland students compete in mobile app hackathon

CLEVELAND — High school students from Cleveland competed in a hackathon event on Nov. 12 at Cuyahoga Community College Eastern Campus.

The goal of the annual TECHCORPSHack event is to "provide a safe and supportive environment where students can learn more about technology" and gives students "the opportunity to learn about computer science in a fun, engaging and inclusive environment while competing in teams to create an app that tackles a real-world problem or need."

The event was sponsored by KeyBank and CoverMyMeds.

Lisa M. Chambers, the national executive director of TECH CORPS said, "Hackathons can sometimes be intimidating to students who have little or no previous experience with technology. One of our goals with the TECHCORPShack is to recruit students who are traditionally under-represented in high school technology classes and who have little to no experience with coding,”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.