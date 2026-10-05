Cleveland Teachers Union president calls for more police patrols after car break-ins at 2 CMSD schools

CLEVELAND — Cars were broken into at two Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools Friday.

It’s the latest incident in a trend that has been ongoing for months.

Errol Savage, the president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, described the incidents.

"Our teachers at Kenneth Clement came out to their cars around 3 o'clock and found that 8 or 9 of them had been broken into. This is an ongoing problem in the district. We also had another car that same day earlier in the morning. That was broken into at Orchard Elementary School." Savage said.

Savage said this is a safety issue for students, staff and teachers.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff, and some of these perpetrators, no matter how young they are, they are finding they're carrying guns, and we don't want a student or a staff member to walk out on them and have a confrontation." Savage said.

Savage is calling on the city and the police department for more patrols around city schools.

"Unfortunately, this appears to be a growing and ongoing problem, and that's why we do need the city to spread some of their resources out to provide random patrols to keep our students and staff safe while they're at school." Savage said.

Some security upgrades have been put in place, but Savage says they are not enough.

“We need to see a law enforcement presence or security presence within these parking lots to keep our students and teachers safe." Savage said.