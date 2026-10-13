Cleveland to get submarine parts repair center, Trump says

President Donald Trump revealed that a new submarine repair center will call Cleveland home at a rally in Youngstown tonight.

“I’m … pleased to announce that the Department of War has officially selected the new home of the U.S. Submarine Component Repair Center, a big deal that everybody wanted, and it’s going to be right here in Ohio, in Cleveland, Ohio,” Trump said.

He added that the "massive" facility will manufacture, repair, and maintain parts for U.S. submarines.

The President sent out a presidential memorandum directing administration officials to identify a suitable location for the component repair center within 90 days back in August.

This announcement comes as Trump campaigns for Republican candidates in key battleground states.

The City of Cleveland has not yet commented on the plans for the facility.

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